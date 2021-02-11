COVID-19 in Sask: 525 vaccines administered, 195 new cases, 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday.

One person who died was in the 40 to 49 age group from the Saskatoon zone and the other was older than 80 and from the central east zone.

Of the 26,145 total known cases to date in the province, 1,900 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 170 — 13.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Friday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest (21).

Far north central (five).

Far northeast (nine).

Northwest (16).

North central (19).

Northeast (nine).

Saskatoon (54).

Central west (nine).

Central east (six).

Regina (27).

South central (five).

Southeast (10).

Five of the new cases have pending resident information.

There are currently 182 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 256 new recoveries. There have been 23,895 recoveries to date.

To date, 538,087 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

525 vaccinations

There were 525 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Thursday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 46,788 shots have been administered. One hundred and one per cent of the number of doses allotted have been administered to date, due to the drawing of extra vaccine from the vials.

Vaccines were administered in the following zones Thursday.

Far northwest (175).

Far north central (21).

Far northeast (81).

Northeast (66).

North central (171).

Northwest (11).

Saskatchewan is set to receive less Moderna vaccine than originally expected for the week of Feb. 22. Therefore, the province said the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority will need to review distribution plans.

Family Day reminders

The province asked the public to "stay close to home" for the coming Family Day long weekend — non-essential travel is not recommended — and reminded residents to abide by the current public health measures.

Those who travel will be subject to public health requirements of the jurisdiction they were traveling to and mandatory quarantine upon return from any international trips.

Residents were asked to keep their plans within their immediate household.

"Take the opportunity to get outdoors for your physical and mental health, even if it means that extra layer of long underwear," the report said.

Those going outdoors can gather in groups of up to 10 with two meters between household groups. Food is not to be shared between non-household members.

