COVID-19 in Sask: 3 deaths, 269 new cases, more vaccines being distributed

Saskatchewan reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday.

Of the province's 24,946 total cases, 2,299 cases are considered active. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 225 — 18.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

Of the three deaths reported:

One was a person in their 60s in the north east part of the province.

One was a person in their 70s in the far north west.

One was a person over 80 in the north central zone.

A total of 21,854 individuals have recovered to date, with 252 reported recovered on Wednesday.

The province was updating its data reporting on Tuesday, so hospital numbers were not released for that day. Today the province reported that on Tuesday, there were 194 people in hospital, 30 of whom were in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 185 people were in hospital due to COVID-19, 26 of whom are in intensive care.

There were 2,780 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

The province says there were 2,099 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Thursday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 38,710.

A Moderna shipment of 6,000 doses has arrived at Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory and will be shipped out to destinations around the province today and Saturday.

Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive 11,700 Pfizer-BioNTech doses the week of March 1 and 11,700 doses on the week of March 8.

Tickets

The week of Feb. 1, Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors issued seven individual tickets for failure to abide by public health orders. Each of these tickets was for $2,800.

