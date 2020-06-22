COVID-19 In Sask.: Five new cases reported with four in far north and one in Saskatoon

Five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province Monday, according to a government news release.

That brings the total number of cases to 751.

Four of the new cases are in the Far North region and one is in Saskatoon. There are now 95 active cases with 643 recoveries.

Two COVID-19-related patients are hospitalized in the South and one is in hospital in Saskatoon. None of the patients are in intensive care.

Saskatoon outbreak over

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared the outbreak in the Saskatoon area as over.

The outbreak was declared on May 27 after a number of new cases were linked to two large family gatherings in early May.

Another 720 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province, bringing the total number of tests to 60,780 .

The Far North region has had 305 the cases. There have also been 186 in the Saskatoon area, 113 in the North, 80 in the Regina area, 53 in the South region and 12 in the Central region.

People 19 and under account for 109 cases with the rest of the cases being adults.

Thirteen people in Saskatchewan have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.