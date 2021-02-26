COVID-19 in Sask.: No new deaths, 153 new cases Friday

Saskatchewan is reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 Friday, with 153 new cases of the illness in the province.

There are now 1,510 active cases in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest update, after 136 more recoveries from COVID-19.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far northwest (31).

Far northeast (eight).

Northwest (11).

North central (five).

Northeast (three).

Saskatoon (18).

Central west (one).

Central east (17).

Regina (50).

South central (five).

Residence information is pending for four other cases.

As well, 10 cases that were awaiting residence information were assigned to the far northwest (three), far northeast (two), northwest (one), Saskatoon (one), central west (one) and Regina (two) zones.

There are now 155 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, 3,545 doses were administered Thursday, for a total of 69,451 given in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan government announced Thursday that a booking system is coming to allow people to make their own appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.

The announcement came one day after the government said those eligible for vaccinations would be contacted.

Saskatchewan is also expanding its rapid-testing capabilities as concerns rise over coronavirus variants.

The province is set to deploy more than 700,000 rapid tests, which were procured through a federal government allocation, according to a Thursday news release.