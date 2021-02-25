COVID-19 in Sask.: 211 new cases, 1 death

There were 211 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan Thursday, and one more death from the illness — a person in the 80-plus age group in the northwest zone, the province said in its latest update.

The number of active cases is now 1,493, after 142 recoveries. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 155.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far northwest (24)

Far north central (six).

Far northeast (three).

Northwest (16).

North central (five).

Northeast (three).

Saskatoon (37).

Central west (five).

Central east (13).

Regina (80).

Southwest (one).

South central (seven).

Southeast (four).

Residence information for seven other cases is pending.

Another seven cases with pending residence information were assigned to the far northeast (two), north central (three) and Regina (two) zones.

There are now 156 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 18 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan is still recommending interprovincial travellers get tested upon their return to Saskatchewan and then again a week later.

Another 2,057 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday in Saskatchewan, and 49 per cent of long-term care residents are now fully vaccinated.

(CBC News Graphics)

