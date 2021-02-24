COVID-19 in Sask: Lowest daily new case total since November, 3 new deaths

Saskatchewan reported its lowest new daily case number since November Wednesday, with 56 new cases. Known active cases in the province are sitting at 1,425.

Here's where the new cases are by zone:

Far northwest (five).

Far north central (two).

Far northeast (15).

Northwest (two).

North central (five).

Saskatoon (six).

Central east (one).

Regina (16).

South central (one).

Southeast (one).

Two new cases have pending location information. Eighteen cases that were pending have been assigned to the far northeast (one), northwest (seven), north central (eight) and Regina (2) zones. One Saskatchewan resident who tested positive out of province has been added to the northwest (one) zone.

One hundred and sixty-five people are in hospital for the virus, with 17 in intensive care.

The province also reported 158 recoveries, bringing the total in the province to 26,176.

Three Saskatchewanians who contracted COVID-19 have died. One was in their 60s in the northwest zone and the other two were in the 80+ age group, one in the Saskatoon zone and one in the central east.

On the vaccine front, 46 per cent of long term care residents have received both first and second doses, while 24 per cent of people have now received both doses.

"Pfizer vaccine shipments for the week of February 22 have now arrived in the Saskatoon and Regina zones. Shipments for the northwest, north central and southwest zones are scheduled to arrive later today," a news release from the province said.

Saskatchewan is still recommending interprovincial travellers get tested upon their return to Saskatchewan and then again a week later.

