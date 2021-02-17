COVID-19 in Sask.: Updated testing guidelines, 124 new cases, 5 deaths

Saskatchewan has updated its COVID-19 testing guidelines based on new guidance from the European Centre for Disease Control and the higher risk of COVID variants in the province.

The province announced the change Wednesday, as it also reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and five more deaths related to the illness, including one person in their 30s from the Saskatoon area.

The other deaths were a person from the Regina zone in their 50s, and three people aged 80 or older, in the northwest, Regina and Saskatoon zones.

The province's previous testing guidance suggested people showing COVID-19 symptoms should wait 48 hours to get tested to lessen the possibility of a false negative. Now, the province says symptomatic people should get tested immediately.

"Anyone who receives a negative test result but continues to experience symptoms should be retested," the provincial government said in a release.

Asymptomatic people can still be tested.

The 124 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday bring the total number of known active cases in Saskatchewan to 1,541.

The new cases were reported in these regions:

Far northwest (16).

Far north central (four).

Far northeast (five).

Northwest (14).

North central (12).

Saskatoon (nine).

Central west (five).

Central east (three).

Regina (48).

South central (one).

Residence information is pending for another seven cases.

There are 178 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday, including 23 in intensive care.

The province also reported 189 new recoveries from the illness.

Vaccine update

The province also said 271 more vaccine doses were given as of Wednesday.

Saskatchewan is in still in Phase One of vaccine delivery, which means the target populations are still staff at long-term and personal care homes, and the residents of those homes, along with residents 70 years and older, and northerners aged 50 and up.

Registration for Phase Two appointments will start when that phase begins, the province said. A notification will be sent out when a registration system is up and running.