COVID-19 in Sask.: 194 new cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

The province is reporting 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Sunday.

Three more people have died — a person in their 50s in Regina, a person in their 60s in the far north central zone and a person in their 70s in the north west zone.

The latest deaths bring the total in the province to 339.

On Sunday, the province's total caseload to date grew to 25,403.

The new cases are located in these zones:

Far northwest (10).

Far northeast (17).

Northwest (27)

North central (18).

Northeast (four).

Saskatoon (45).

Central west (four).

Central east (seven).

Regina (49).

South central (four).

Southeast (eight).

The location information for one new case is pending.

COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan for Feb 7, 2021. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 220, or 17.9 new cases per 100,000 people. The province currently has 2,363 known active cases, with 241 more recoveries reported Sunday.

There are 211 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

The province processed 2,357 COVID-19 tests on Saturday. To date, 526,579 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

Vaccine update

The province administered 774 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 42,294. That accounts for 95 per cent of the doses the province has received.

The province says the number of doses administered yesterday was lower than targeted due to weather issues.

The latest doses were administered in the following areas:

Far northeast: 39.

Northwest: 115.

North central: 93.

Central west: 527.

Orders for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been updated for March 1 and March 8 to be 23,400 doses in total.