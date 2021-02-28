COVID-19 in Sask.: 141 new cases, no deaths reported Sunday
1,662 vaccines were administered Saturday, mostly in the southeast zone
Saskatchewan health officials recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths linked to the virus on Sunday.
The Saskatoon region saw the most positive tests with 38, followed by the Regina zone at 19 and the northwest region at 17.
Other Sunday case totals by zone:
- Far northwest: 16
- Far northeast: 14
- North central: 13
- South central: eight
- East central: eight
- Northeast: three
- West central: two
- Southeast: one
- Far north central: one
Another 1,662 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Saturday, bringing Saskatchewan's immunization total up to 78,226.
The majority of the shots, 656, were given in the southeast zone, which covers Fort Qu'Appelle and Broadview.
Other Saturday vaccination totals by zone:
- Northwest: 314
- Far northeast: 218
- North central: 214
- East central: 112
- West central: 102
- Regina: 24
- Far north central: 22
The province also updated data to include an extra 936 doses given in the southeast, 49 in the west central zone and another 78 in the east central region on Friday.
Despite no vaccinations recorded in the Saskatoon region Saturday, it continues to lead with 14,920 total doses administered.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations saw a slight increase to 154 on Sunday — up three people from the day before. Nineteen patients are under intensive care in the Saskatoon, Regina and northwest regions.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,543 cases are considered to be active in Saskatchewan.
Since the pandemic began, the province has recorded 28,647 cases of COVID-19.