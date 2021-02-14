COVID-19 in Sask.: 161 new cases, no new deaths, 1,079 vaccines delivered

The government of Saskatchewan said there were 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday and reported no new deaths.

The provincial update said 247 people were listed as recovered, bringing the provincial recovery total up to 24,332.

The update said Saskatchewan's seven-day new cases daily average was 163, or 13.3 per 100,000 people.

As of Sunday there were 1,864 cases of COVID-19 considered active in Saskatchewan.

The new cases reported on Sunday broke down as follows:

Saskatoon, 52.

Regina, 31.

Northwest, 16.

North central, 10

Far northeast, 10.

Southeast, seven.

Far northwest, seven.

Northeast, six.

Central east, six.

South central, five.

The provincial update said there were four cases pending residence information. Two cases that were pending residence information were assigned — one each to the far northeast and northwest.

There were 183 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday; 164 people were in inpatient care and 19 were in intensive care.

Sunday's update said there were 1,079 vaccines distributed in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

The province has now administered 49,645 doses of vaccine, or 107 per cent of vaccine doses on hand.

The province conducted 2,342 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the testing total to 543,486.