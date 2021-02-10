COVID-19 in Sask: 638 new vaccinations, 180 new cases and 2 deaths reported

Saskatchewan reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths Wednesday.

A person in their 70s and another 80 or older died in Saskatoon, the daily update from the province said.

There were 58 new cases reported in the Regina zone, 43 in the Saskatoon zone, 22 in the far northwest, 19 in the north central, 17 in the northwest, five in the central east, four in the southeast, three in the far northeast, two in the northeast and one each in the south central and far north central zones.

Four other new cases were pending location information.

There were 2,353 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The province announced 245 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the province's active case total to 1,968. The seven-day daily new case average now sits at 201, or 16.4 per 100,000 people.

There were 196 people in hospital for COVID-19 as of Wednesday's update. Of them, 28 were in intensive care.

With 638 new vaccinations administered yesterday, the province has administered more than more 100 per cent as many doses as it has been allotted. The reported overage is attributed to drawing extra doses from vials.

The locations that saw vaccinations from the 5,850 Pfizer BioNTech doses received last week are nearing completion, the province's update said, with another 1,950 doses expected to arrive in Prince Albert Thursday.

There were 256 doses administered in the far northwest, 208 in the far northeast, 67 in the northeast, 46 in the north central and 23 in the far north central regions.

An additional 212 doses administered Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 were discovered during data corrections in the central west zone, the province said.

More than $20K in fines issued

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's public health inspectors ticketed three people each $2,800 for violations during the week of Feb. 8.

Bud's on Broadway in Saskatoon was also fined for allegedly failing to abide by the public health orders and ticketed $14,000.

More fines may be coming as public health is determining whether tickets will be issued for breaches of the public health orders observed on Sunday, Feb. 7, when the Super Bowl was being shown.

Family Day reminders

The province asked the public to "stay close to home" for the coming Family Day long weekend — non-essential travel is not recommended — and reminded residents to abide by the current public health measures.

Those who travel will be subject to public health requirements of the jurisdiction they were traveling to and mandatory quarantine upon return from any international trips.

Residents were asked to keep their plans within their immediate household.

"Take the opportunity to get outdoors for your physical and mental health, even if it means that extra layer of long underwear," the report said.

Those going outdoors can gather in groups of up to 10 with two meters between household groups. Food is not to be shared between non-household members.

