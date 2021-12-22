COVID-19 in Sask: Omicron cases on the rise, 1 more death

One more person has died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the province continues to see an uptick in the Omicron variant.

There have been a total of 96 cases of Omicron in the province, up 14 from yesterday, the province said Wednesday.

There's much concern about Omicron because it is more contagious than other strains.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Health Ministry reported 105 cases of COVID-19. That's up by 38 and is the biggest one-day total since Nov. 26.

One more person has died from the disease, bringing the total death since the pandemic began to 944.

There are currently 91 people in hospital with COVID-19, 30 of them in intensive care.

The province reported 1,999 new vaccine doses, with nearly half of those being first doses.

The new cases were in the following regions:

Far North West: 0.

Far North Central: 0.

Far North East: 2.

North West: 7.

North Central: 0.

Saskatoon: 46.

Central West: 9.

Central East: 7.

Regina: 22.

South West: 0.

South Central: 4.

Southeast: 3.

Three new cases have pending residence information, according to the province's daily update.

Testing is up in the province, with 1,897 new tests Tuesday. That's up 457 from the day before.