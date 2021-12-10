COVID-19 in Sask.: Number of patients in ICU increases to 33, province reports 1 new death

The province reported Friday that the number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care rose to 33 from 30 and there has been one more death.

There have now been 937 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

The number of cases was also up, with 69 new cases reported Friday.

The new cases were in the following regions:

Northwest: one.

North central: five.

Saskatoon: 20.

Central west: one.

Central east: six.

Regina: 13.

Southwest: one.

South central: six.

Southeast: 11.

Five new cases have pending residence information, according to the update.

Almost one-third of the new cases are in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

There is currently one Saskatchewan COVID-19 patient receiving care in Ontario.

There are now 653 known active cases in the province.The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 60 cases per day, or 4.9 new cases per 100,000.

Another 2,186 vaccines were administered Thursday, including 1,436 first doses.

More than 40,000 children in the five to 11 age category have now received their first dose.