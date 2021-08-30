COVID-19 in Sask: 111 in hospital, death toll tops 600

Saskatchewan reached another grim milestone on Monday, with total deaths due to COVID-19 exceeding 600.

With two new deaths announced, there have now been 601 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The province also announced 199 new cases, fewer than Sunday but more than triple the number from a month ago.

There are now 2,068 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon zone is the province's coronavirus hotspot with 652 known active cases. That's more than six times the number in the Regina zone.

There are 111 people in hospital for COVID-19 provincewide, up three from Sunday.

Another number that keeps going up is people who are fully vaccinated.

Currently, 694,445 people have had both shots, a jump of about seven per cent over the past month.