COVID-19 in Sask: 244 new cases, no news deaths

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 numbers continued to head in the wrong direction Friday, with 244 new cases reported.

That's 55 more than Thursday and the most in a day since May 8, when it was 271.

Active cases also took a big jump. There are now 1,381 people in this province with COVID-19, an increase of 178 from Thursday.

The Saskatoon zone is the province's coronavirus hotspot with 305 known active cases. That's more than triple the number in the Regina zone.

Saskatchewan had 244 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most since May 8, 2021. (CBC News)

There are 84 people in hospital for COVID-19, down two from Thursday.

The number of people who have died of COVID remains at 586, with no new deaths reported Friday.

Another number that keeps going up is people who are fully vaccinated.

Currently, 681,388 people have had both shots, a jump of about 12 per cent over the past month.