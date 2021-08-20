COVID-19 in Sask: 244 new cases, no news deaths
Province's 7-day average of daily new cases is 146, up 17 from Thursday
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 numbers continued to head in the wrong direction Friday, with 244 new cases reported.
That's 55 more than Thursday and the most in a day since May 8, when it was 271.
Active cases also took a big jump. There are now 1,381 people in this province with COVID-19, an increase of 178 from Thursday.
The Saskatoon zone is the province's coronavirus hotspot with 305 known active cases. That's more than triple the number in the Regina zone.
There are 84 people in hospital for COVID-19, down two from Thursday.
The number of people who have died of COVID remains at 586, with no new deaths reported Friday.
Another number that keeps going up is people who are fully vaccinated.
Currently, 681,388 people have had both shots, a jump of about 12 per cent over the past month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?