COVID-19 in Sask: 24 new cases, 58 people in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 50,120.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: four.

Northwest: one.

North central: seven.

Saskatoon: four.

Southwest: three.

Southeast: two.

The location of one case remains pending.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 48, or four cases per 100,000 people.

The province also reported an additional 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of known active cases down to 449.

There are 58 people hospitalized with the virus, 10 of whom are in the ICU.

Vaccines

The province also reported administering 775 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of those, 201 were first doses and 574 were second doses.

New first doses are down 84.5 per cent from 30 days ago and new second doses are down 95.3 per cent compared to 30 days ago.

There are 654,509 people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Rise in Saskatoon cases, latest wastewater tests show

University of Saskatchewan researchers — in partnership with the City of Saskatoon and the Saskatchewan Health Authority — continue to use wastewater-based epidemiology to monitor Saskatoon's wastewater for COVID-19 to provide early warning of infection outbreaks.

From July 22 to July 28, there was a 253 per cent increase in the viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater compared to the previous week.

The U of S researchers' report says this is indicative of an increase in COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon, which — in a partially vaccinated population — may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in the coming weeks.

The report says 21 per cent of the wastewater viral load is contributed by the alpha variant, which is a decrease of 35 per cent from the previous week.

However, the report shows an increase in the delta variant, although a percentage is not available. The gamma variant was also detected in wastewater samples.

All information has been shared with Saskatchewan health authorities.