COVID-19 in Sask: 3 new cases, 10 new recoveries

Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Monday, all of which are located in the northwest region of the province.

There have been 10 new recoveries.

One case now considered to be out-of-province has been removed from Saskatchewan's count.

(CBC News)

This brings the province's total to 1,602 reported cases, 98 of which are considered active. A total of 1,482 people have recovered, and five people are in hospital.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and four people, also in Saskatoon, are in intensive care.

According to the province, 60 of the 98 active cases have been found to be in communal living settings.

On Sunday, 1,031 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.