COVID-19 in Sask.: 321 new cases, one new death

The province reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in Saskatchewan to 36,305.

There are currently 2,504 cases that are considered active.

One new death was reported in the 60 to 69 age range from the central east zone. There have been 454 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Almost 200 people are in hospital with the disease, up seven from yesterday to 199. Forty-six people are in intensive care.

The new cases Sunday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: six.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: 21.

North central: eight.

Northeast: six.

Saskatoon: 78.

Central west: four.

Central east: 12.

Regina: 120.

Southwest: three.

South central: 17.

Southeast: 36.

Residence information pending: eight.

As of Sunday, 3,271 variants of concern have been identified by screening in the province. The majority of these cases — 2,271 — are in the Regina area.

Vaccinations

The province broke the previous day's record for the number of people vaccinated.

An additional 13,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. That brings the total number administered to 282,065.

Fifty per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 50 have now received their first dose, up from 47 per cent yesterday.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic in Regina will be administering vaccines for residents aged 51 to 54 only on Sunday.

Saskatchewan residents over the age of 55 can book their appointment online through the government of Saskatchewan website.