COVID-19 in Sask: 9 new cases reported Tuesday, province to provide more detailed regional case info

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan today, bringing the total since the pandemic began in March to 1,368.

The province has changed the way it discloses where COVID-19 is happening, going to 13 regions from six.

It will now break down case locations to the following regions: far north west, far north central, far north east, north west, north central, north east, central west, central east, south west, south central, south east, Saskatoon and Regina.

Previously it grouped cases into the following regions: far north, north, central, south, Saskatoon and Regina.

A map showing the new regional breakdown Saskatchewan will use when reporting COVID-19 cases. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The move follows concerns raised over the past few months that the government hasn't been giving the public specific enough information about where outbreaks are happening.

According to the provincial Ministry of Health, the new cases Tuesday are located as follows: four in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one each in the north west, north central and south west parts of the province.

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 4. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized in the province, including seven in intensive care.

Of the 1,368 reported cases in the province so far, 253 are still considered active. There have been 1,097 recoveries.

Eighteen people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province have died.

On Monday, a provincial holiday, 688 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.