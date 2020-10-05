9 new COVID-19 cases, province encourages Sask. residents to limit travel this winter

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan today. There have also been 19 new recoveries.

This brings the total reported COVID-19 cases in the province to 1,968 — 143 of which are considered active. To date, a total of 1,801 people have recovered.

Of the new cases, one is located in Saskatoon, five in the central east, one in Regina, one in the south central and one in the south east zones.



There is only one person in hospital in intensive care in Regina.

Limit traveling

The province is encouraging Saskatchewan residents to limit travel this winter. Interprovincial travel is still allowed, but any non-essential and international travel is discouraged.



If residents must travel outside of Saskatchewan, but within Canada, they are encouraged to check the government websites of the province or territory they are heading to. Some provinces may require travelers to self-isolate for 14 days once they've entered, while others limit who enter their borders.