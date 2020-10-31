COVID-19 in Sask: 87 new cases Friday as new public health orders take effect

Saskatchewan is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been 53 new recoveries.

The new cases bring the total reported in the province to 3,623, of which 911 are considered active.

Eight of the new cases are located in the far north west, one is in the far north east, eight are in the north west, three are in the north central, 25 are in the Saskatoon area, 11 are in the central east, 20 are in the Regina area, one is in the south west, two are in the south central and five are in the south east zones.

Locations are pending for three of the new cases.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties Tuesday with the validation of COVID-19 tests. As a result, nine confirmed cases from Tuesday are included in today's case total.

There are currently 33 people in hospital, 29 of whom are receiving inpatient care. One person is in the far north west, three are in the north west, eight are in the north central, 10 are in the Saskatoon area and seven are in the Regina area.

There are four people in intensive care, with one in the north central zone, two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Mandatory masks, gathering sizes reductions in effect

As of Friday, masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert due to a provincial public health order. The province has also reduced the allowable size of private gatherings provincewide to 10.

The public health mandatory masking order will be in place for 28 days, then is subject to review by Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer.

Under the public health order for Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, the use of non-medical masks is mandatory in most indoor public places, including:

All health-care facilities.

All long-term care, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.

Pharmacies.

Medical service centres and offices.

Retail businesses.

Shopping centres and malls.

Personal services businesses, such as hair and nail salons, spas, body art facilities, except during services that require removing a mask.

Restaurants and bars, except while eating or drinking while seated in designated areas.

Places of worship or faith gatherings.

Places for cultural or entertainment services or activities, such as movie theatres, arcades, concerts and other performances.

Places for sports and recreational activities, such as a gym, ice arena, pool, gymnastic facility, dance facility or indoor court or field facility, except while participating in physical exertion.

Places for events, such as conferences and receptions.

Municipal, provincial or federal government locations offering services to the public.

Common areas of tourist accommodations, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways.

Common areas of office buildings, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways, but not private offices.

Public areas of a university or college campus, such as library or student union building, classrooms, hallways and other common areas, but not labs, offices or residences.

Train or bus stations, ferry terminals and airports.

Public transport, including cabs, ride share services and carpooling.

The use of non-medical masks is not mandatory in these locations:

Workplaces to which the public does not have access.

Private homes and residences except for service workers and visitors.

Private areas of long-term care homes, personal care homes, group homes and assisted living.

Private resident areas of communal living, hospitality and workplace accommodations.

Public indoor areas when eating or drinking while seated or in designated area.

The following people are exempt from the use of non-medical masks:

Children under two years of age.

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Persons actively engaged in physical exercise.

The province said that much of the recent spread of COVID-19 has occurred in private settings and in homes.

As a result, the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home has decreased to 10 from 15. This includes those who ordinarily live in the home.

Any event that occurs in a private home and any outbuildings like garages — including weddings, religious gathering and funerals — must abide by the 10-person limit.

The limit does not apply to households with more than 10 family members living in the same home.

The province said enforcement options will be considered based on observed compliance.

