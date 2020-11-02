COVID-19 in Sask: 74 new cases, 34 in hospital, 14 recoveries Monday

Saskatchewan is reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of the province's total 3,292 reported cases, 858 are considered active.

One of the new cases is located in the far north west, five are in the north west, 22 are in the north central, one is in the north east, 18 are in the Saskatoon area, one is in the central west, one is in the central east and 14 are in the Regina area.



According to the province, 11 of the cases reported today have pending residence locations.



There were 14 recoveries reported Monday. To date, a total of 2,409 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Thirty-four people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, 27 of whom are receiving inpatient care. Two people are in the north west, seven are in the north central, one is in the north east, 11 are in Saskatoon and six are in the Regina zone.

Seven people are in intensive care, with two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

(CBC News)

Drive-thru testing in Yorkton

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available in Yorkton, in addition to the drive-thru options in Regina and Saskatoon. Those who wish to get tested must have a valid Saskatchewan Health Card.

Drive-thru testing locations: