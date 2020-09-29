COVID-19 in Sask: 7 new cases, 18 recoveries reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more recoveries on Tuesday.

One of the new cases is in the central east zone and six are in the Regina zone.

Of the 1,899 cases reported in Saskatchewan so far, 138 are considered active. A total of 1,737 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital, all receiving inpatient care. Six are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in southwest Saskatchewan.

(CBC )

COVID-19 testing

To date, 189,515 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Saskatchewan.

Drive-thru testing without doctor referral is available in both Regina and Saskatoon to anyone with a valid Saskatchewan health card:

Regina — International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Saskatoon — 3630 Thatcher Avenue: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. CST. Saturdays and Sundays: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.



CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story using our online questionnaire.