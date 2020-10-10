COVID-19 in Sask: Alcohol to be prohibited in Saskatoon nightclubs after 10 p.m., 67 new cases reported

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is implementing new restrictions after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at nightclubs in Saskatoon.

Beginning Friday, consumption of alcohol is prohibited in all Saskatoon nightclubs from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. CST for everyone, including patrons, staff and owners.

Nightclubs must also be closed to patrons at 11 p.m. until at least 9 a.m. CST. Takeout food services will still be permitted.

The new public health order also requires all nightclubs in Saskatchewan to obey the following guidelines:

Six patrons to a table only.

Static table groupings – no mingling among groups/tables.

Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.

Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.

Mask use is required for staff. The SHA is strongly encouraging patrons to wear masks until they are seated.

The SHA is recommending that all bars, nightclubs and licensed establishments in Saskatchewan record names and contact information of all patrons. This is to help with contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.

(CBC News)

Saskatchewan reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries on Wednesday. Of the total 2,908 cases reported in Saskatchewan so far, 666 are considered active.

Seven of the new cases are located in the north west, seven are in the north central, 11 are in the north east, 25 are in the Saskatoon area, 15 are in the Regina area and two are in the south east.

The province said public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all of the new cases.

Twenty people are currently in hospital. Fourteen of them are receiving inpatient care: four people in the north zone, nine in the Saskatoon zone and one in the Regina zone.

There are six people in intensive care, with one in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.