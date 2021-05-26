COVID-19 in Sask: 60 new cases, 1 new death

Saskatchewan reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death due to the virus on Wednesday.

According to Saskatchewan's COVID-19 dashboard, the person who died was from the north central zone.

The province's new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 14.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: six.

Northwest: two.

North central: five.

Saskatoon: 13.

Central west: one.

Central east: three.

Regina: one.

Southwest: three.

Southeast: six.

The location of four cases remains pending.

One resident who tested positive out-of-province was added to the south central zone.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases rose to 50, or 4.1 cases per 100,000 people.

The province also reported 26 recoveries, bringing the total number of known active cases to 483.

There are 56 people hospitalized with the virus in the province, 12 of whom are in the ICU.

Vaccines

As of Tuesday, 1,057 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan. Of those, 288 were first doses and 769 were second doses.

New first doses are down 69.5 per cent from 30 days ago and new second doses are down 90.2 per cent compared to 30 days ago.

There are 655,852 people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, which is 64 per cent of the province's eligible population.