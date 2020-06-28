COVID-19 in Sask: 6 in hospital as province reports 5 new cases Tuesday

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Saskatchewan Tuesday, bringing the total to 876 cases.

Three of the new cases are in the central region, one is in the Saskatoon region and one is in the Regina region.

Six people are now in hospital, with four in Saskatoon receiving inpatient care and one in intensive care there. There is also one person in the ICU in the south.

Seventy-six cases are considered active. So far, 785 people have recovered.

Saskatchewan records 5 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of hospitalized patients is up from three Monday. But the number of new cases is much lower than the 56 that were announced following the weekend.

Currently, the central region has the most active cases with 35. That area includes Kindersley and Yorkton.

To date, 75,774 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Starting today, COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. You can get a referral by contacting HealthLine 811.

Here is a map of the COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of July 14. (Map from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health )

The public is being reminded to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Maintain a physical distance of two metres, cough or sneeze into your elbow, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you are sick.