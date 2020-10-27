COVID-19 in Sask: 58 new cases, 56 recoveries, record-breaking testing

Saskatchewan reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 56 recoveries — the second-highest single-day jump in recoveries, after 57 were announced on Aug. 7.

On Monday, the province completed the highest number of daily tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, half — 29 — are in the Saskatoon area.

Eight new cases were reported in the northwest zone, six in north central, five in the Regina area, and three are in the central east zone.

The northeast and southeast zones each reported two new cases, while the far northwest and far northeast each had one new case.

The location of one case is still pending, according to the province.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

Of the 2,841 total reported cases in Saskatchewan to date, 652 are considered active. A total of 2,164 people have recovered from COVID-19.

(CBC News)

Twenty-four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19. Seven people are in in-patient care in the north zone, nine in the Saskatoon zone and two in the Regina zone.

Six people are in intensive care — one in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Record-breaking testing

On Monday, 3,434 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan — the highest daily number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous testing record was 3,049 tests performed on Oct. 11.

To date, 253,675 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.