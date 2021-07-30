COVID-19 in Sask.: 56 new cases, no deaths

Saskatchewan is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday.

There are 46 people in hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

The far northwest zone still leads the zones for most active cases at 118. The known active case count in the province is 448.

Here's a look at where the active cases are across the province:

Far northwest: 118.

Far north central: 27.

Far northeast: 59.

Northwest: 33.

North central: 24.

Northeast: 6.

Saskatoon: 66.

Regina: 55.

Central west: four.

Central east: 10.

Southwest: three.

South central: eight.

Southeast: 20.

Seventy-five per cent of eligible people in the province have received a first dose of vaccine, while 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan will soon stop providing daily COVID-19 updates as the virus "moves from pandemic to endemic."

That decision means there will no longer be a daily recap issued by the province on how many new cases or deaths were recorded or how many vaccines were administered.

Instead, the province will move to a weekly recap as of Aug. 3.

Saskatchewan's dashboard of COVID-19 data will still be updated on a daily basis, the province said.