COVID-19 in Sask: 54 new cases, 23 hospitalizations on Monday

Saskatchewan reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the total active reported cases in the province to 650.

Of the new cases, two are located in the far north west, two are in the far north east, two are in the north west, 15 are in the north central, one is in the north east, 13 are in Saskatoon, nine are in the central east, nine are in Regina and one is in the south east zones.

There were 23 new recoveries reported on Monday.

There are currently 23 people in the hospital, 18 of whom are receiving inpatient care. Nine people are in the north zone, seven are in the Saskatoon zone and two are in the Regina zone. There are five people in intensive care — four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Saskatchewan broke its record of most hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic on Sunday, with 25 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

(CBC News)

The province reported two new outbreaks on Sunday. One is at the Boys & Girls Club in Yorkton, and one is at Original Joe's in Lloydminster.

The province says public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. To date, there have been 2,783 reported cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 2,332 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. To date, a total of 250,241 tests have been performed.