COVID-19 in Sask.: Province passes 50,000-case mark with 80 reported Saturday

Saskatchewan reached a new milestone on Saturday, with more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 now reported since the pandemic began.

There were 80 new cases reported Saturday, bringing the provincial caseload to 50,024, according to the province's website.

The Regina zone has the largest total of cases, with 12,234 to date, followed by Saskatoon with 11,779 and the north with 10,975.

The province's new cases reported Saturday are located in the following areas:

Far northwest: 28.

Far north central: six.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: five.

North central: six.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 11.

Central East: two.

Regina: six.

Southwest: two.

South central. One.

Southeast: seven.

Residence information is pending for three other cases.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Saturday.

The number of active cases in the province climbed to 479 cases on Saturday from the 448 reported on Friday.

There are 46 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is now 50 per day, or 4.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

The last time the province's seven-day rolling average was 50 cases per day was five weeks ago, on June 26.

The average dropped down as low as 24 on July 17, but has been climbing since then, provincial data shows.