COVID-19 in Sask.: 47 new cases, 3 new deaths

There were 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan announced Tuesday, along with three new deaths. The cases were discovered after 1,351 tests.

Active cases of the virus are sitting at 613 in the province.

Hospitalizations are at 131, including 31 in ICU. Of all these patients, about 65 per cent are not fully vaccinated. No residents are currently in an out-of-province ICU.

Eighty-two per cent of residents five years of age or older have received their first dose, with 74 per cent of those residents being fully vaccinated.

About1,180 doses of vaccine were administered in the past day, a drop of about 1,200 from the previous day. For first doses, there were 889 first doses administered, and 291 more people are now fully vaccinated.

The updated MySaskHealthRecord QR code, which now meets border crossing standards, is available.