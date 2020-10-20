COVID-19 in Sask: 44 new cases, 14 recoveries reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan is reporting 44 new cases on COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 14 new recoveries.

There are now 18 people in hospital due to the virus. That is the second most since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 19 people in hospital on May 8.

The 44 new cases bring the total reported cases in Saskatchewan to 2,439 — 427 of which are considered active.

Two of the new cases are in the far north west, one is in the far north east, three are in the north west, five are in the north central, seven are in the north east, 20 are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the central east, three are in the Regina area and one is in the south central zone.

New cases in Saskatoon continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs, the province said. Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all 44 new cases.



Of the 18 people in hospital, 16 are receiving inpatient care — seven in Saskatoon, two in Regina, six in the north central zone and one in the central east zone. Two people are in intensive care, with one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Drive-thru testing expanded

The Regina drive-thru testing site is now open seven days a week:

Regina - International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street Seven days a week – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Saskatoon - 3630 Thatcher Avenue Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. CST. Saturdays and Sundays - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.



Anyone who goes in for testing will need a valid Saskatchewan Health Card.

Voting safely

All residents voting during the Saskatchewan provincial and municipal elections are required to abide by public health orders and safety measures Elections Saskatchewan has in place.

The province says a record number of residents have requested mail-ballots.

The province is also urging people to consider advance polls and wants voters to consider voting during the mid-morning or mid-afternoon on election day. That is when provincial and municipal polls are expected to have less traffic, according to the province.