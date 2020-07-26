COVID-19 in Sask: 42 new cases reported Sunday, 35 from colonies

Hutterite colonies in Saskatchewan continue to see a spike in COVID-19 cases. 35 new cases were reported in colonies on Sunday. Seven new cases were reported outside of colonies.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said the new cases are located as follows: 22 in the south region, 8 in central, 10 in the Saskatoon region and two in the North.

13 people are currently hospitalized in the province. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, four are in intensive care.

The province continues to stress the importance of being vigilant and protecting each other against the virus.

"Bored of COVID? COVID doesn't care," said the province in a news release.

"If you are feeling well or don't know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent," read the statement.