COVID-19 in Sask: 37 new cases, majority from colonies in central and south
Saskatchewan is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. 29 of the new cases are from colonies in the central and south regions, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
258 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Saturday
The province's active case count currently sits at 258. 14 people recovered from the virus between Friday and Saturday.
23 of the new cases are located in the province's central region, 13 in the south and one new case in Saskatoon.
The province reported 13 people in hospital as of Saturday. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, while four people are in intensive care.
On Friday, a record 1,799 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province.
