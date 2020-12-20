COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 deaths, 226 new cases reported Sunday

Three more people in Saskatchewan have died from COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 118.

All three deaths were reported in the Regina zone, the government said in a release. Two people were 80 or older, and one person was in the 70-79 age group.

The province reported 226 new cases of the illness on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,880. A total of 13,555 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 228 (18.8 new cases per 100,000 population), the government reports.

The new cases include:

Six in the far north west.

15 in the far north east.

30 in the north west.

38 in the north central.

Five in the north east.

55 in the Saskatoon zone.

30 in the central east.

32 in the Regina zone.

Five in the south central.

Six in the south east.

Four are pending residence information.

Four previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned. One was in the far north central zone, two were in the north central and one was in the Regina zone.

There are 123 people in hospital as of Sunday, with 19 people in intensive care.

There were 105 recoveries reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, 3,029 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.