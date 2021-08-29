COVID-19 in Sask.: 257 new cases reported, 108 in hospital, 1 more death
Saskatchewan has 2,065 active cases as of Sunday
Saskatchewan is reporting 257 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
It marks the third day in a row that the province has reported more than 200 cases in a day, and the 13th straight day at least 100 cases were reported.
In total, the province tallied 627 new cases on the weekend.
The new cases were reported as follows:
- Far northwest: six.
- Far north central: two.
- Far northeast: five.
- Northwest: 38.
- North central: 23.
- Northeast: 10.
- Saskatoon: 97.
- Central west: eight.
- Central east: nine.
- Regina: 17
- Southwest: five.
- South central: six.
- Southeast: three.
The province also reported one COVID-19 death on Sunday. It's the fifth day in a row that the province has added at least one death. Six people have died from complications with the virus since Wednesday.
108 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 83 inpatient hospitalizations and 25 ICU hospitalizations. The province said the majority (71.3 per cent) of people in hospital are not fully vaccinated.
Saskatchewan has 2,065 active cases as of Sunday. The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers sits at 225.
2,247 new vaccinations were administered since Saturday. 837 people received their first dose, and 1,410 are newly double vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?