COVID-19 in Sask: 25 new cases, nine recoveries reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Nine more people have recovered.

Four of the new cases are located in the far north east, five are in the north central, seven are in the north east, four are in the Saskatoon area, one is in the central east, three are in the Regina area and one is in the south east.



One of the cases with a pending location from Tuesday has been assigned to Regina. A second is still pending.

Wednesday's new cases bring the total reported in the province to 2,199, of which 254 are considered active. To date, a total of 1,920 people have recovered from COVID-19.



Seven people are currently in hospital in the province, six of whom are receiving inpatient care. Four of those six are in the Saskatoon zone, one is in the north central zone and one in the central east zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

(CBC News)

Gathering sizes reduced

Due to the rise of cases throughout the province, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is amending the public health order on gathering sizes in homes.

As of Friday at 12:01 a.m. CST, the maximum amount of people allowed at private gatherings in a home will be 15, down from 30.

Shahab said the new gathering rules do not impact restaurants, licensed establishments and banquet halls, weddings, funerals or religious gatherings — each of which are required to follow seating and physical distance guidelines as described in the reopened plan.

