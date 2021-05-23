COVID-19 in Sask.: Second dose available to people 80 years and older starting Monday

Starting Monday, anyone 80 years or older, or those who were vaccinated on or before March 1, will be eligible to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The eligibility also extends to people being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants.

Residents looking to receive their second dose will be required to know the date of their first immunization, information found on the vaccine card or available through MySaskHealthRecord.

The government said in a release that the brand of the second dose must match the brand of the first dose.

"National reviews of the safety and efficacy of interchanging the second dose brand are ongoing and the provincial policy on maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated following this review," the release said.

The government says there were 222 recoveries recorded on Sunday. (Government of Saskatchewan)

There were 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and one more death among those who tested positive for the illness. The person who died was in the 80 and older age group from the southeast zone.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 527 COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The 116 new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest: seven.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: seven.

North central: 11.

Saskatoon: 41.

Central west: two.

Central east: 18.

Regina: 17.

Southwest: five.

South central: one.

Southeast: five.

One case is pending residence information.

One previously reported case with pending residence has been added to the north central zone.

One case deemed to be an out-of-province resident has been removed from the Regina zone.

Saskatchewan reported 1,662 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 cases is 152, or 12.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 124 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 27 in intensive care.

An additional 11,004 vaccine doses had been administered as of Sunday, according to the latest update.

The province says 76 per cent of people over 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 69 per cent of those over 30 have had a first dose.

The first-dose rate is 63 per cent for those over 18.