COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 more deaths, 56 new cases

Saskatchewan reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two additional deaths due to the illness.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, one of the individuals who died was from the southwest zone, while the other was from the north central zone.

One person was 80 or older. The other was in the 60 to 79 age group.

The province's new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: five.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: one.

North central: two.

Saskatoon: 17.

Central west: one.

Regina: four.

Southwest: two.

South central: two.

Southeast: 15.

Residence information is pending for three cases.

Fourteen people who were tested out-of-province were added to the provincial caseload, which rose to 50,251 on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Saskatchewan for Aug. 5, 2021. (CBC)

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases rose to 51 cases per day Thursday, or 4.2 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 53 people hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active cases rose to 503, up by 20 from Wednesday's number.

The last time Saskatchewan had more than 500 active cases was on June 27, when there were 549 active cases.

Vaccines

As of Thursday, 3,861 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Of those, 962 were first doses and 2,899 were second doses.

As of Thursday, 66 per cent of those 12 and up in Saskatchewan had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and just under 77 per cent had a first dose.