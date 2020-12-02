COVID-19 in Sask: 2 more deaths, 238 new cases Wednesday

Two more Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

One person was from the north zone and was in the 80 and up age category. The second person was from Regina and was in the 60 to 79 age category.

The province reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The seven-day daily average of new cases is 274 — 22.6 new cases per 100,000 population.

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan's rate of new cases remains the third highest in Canada, after Manitoba and Alberta.

Of the 8,982 reported cases in the province, 3,970 are considered active.

Six of the new cases Wednesday are located in the far north west, three are in the far north central, 16 are in the far north east, 17 are in the north west, 25 are in the north central, three are in the north east, 109 are in the Saskatoon area, four are in the central east, 36 are in the Regina area, eight are in the south west, one is in the south central and three are in the south east zones.

Seven of the new cases have pending locations.

(CBC News)

There are currently 132 people in hospital, 106 of whom are receiving in-patient care. One person is in the far north west, seven are in the north west, seven are in the north central, one is in the north east, 42 are in the Saskatoon zone, two are in the central east, 23 are in the Regina zone, two are in the south west, one is in the south central and 20 are in the south east.

Twenty-six people are in intensive care, with five in the north central zone, 12 in Saskatoon and nine in Regina.

Eighty-four people were reported recovered on Wednesday. To date a total of 4,959 people have recovered.