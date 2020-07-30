COVID-19 in Sask: 18th death, 38 new cases reported Thursday

Another person who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Saskatchewan, the province announced on Thursday. It also reported 38 more known cases.

The person who died was in their 90s and was from the southern region, the province said. Eighteen deaths have been recorded since the novel coronavirus was first detected in the province back in March.

Fourteen of the new cases were in the central region, 12 in the north, six in the south region, five in the Saskatoon area and one in the far north region.

The province says 23 of the new cases have been tracked back to "communal living settings" across the province.

Fifty-five people were declared recovered on Thursday, bumping the number of recoveries up to 984.

There are 304 known cases considered active in Saskatchewan. The province said there are 119 in the south, 80 in the central region, 66 in the north, 29 in the Saskatoon area, five in the far north and four in the Regina area.

There have been 1,304 cases reported overall in the province.

There are 14 people currently in hospital due to the virus, with five of them are in intensive care.

There were 1,682 tests processed on Wednesday. There have been 96,706 tests overall.

There have been 202 cases linked to travel and another 643 are community contacts or mass gatherings.

There are 310 cases with no known exposure and another 151 cases are under investigation.