COVID-19 in Sask: Province passes 2,000-case mark, with 18 new cases Thursday

Saskatchewan reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 13 more recoveries.

Six of the new cases are in Saskatoon and three are in the far northwest zone.

The far northeast, north central and central east zones each had two new cases, while the northwest, southeast and Regina zones each had one.

The 18 new cases bring the total reported cases in Saskatchewan past the 2,000-case mark — to 2,012 — 143 of which are considered active.

There are currently seven people in hospital with COVID-19. Six people are receiving in-patient care — five in Saskatoon and one in Regina. One person is in intensive care in Regina.

To date, a total of 1,845 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

(CBC)

Thanksgiving travel not recommended

As the Thanksgiving weekend approaches, the province is reminding Saskatchewan residents that restrictions on gathering sizes remain in place.

According to public health orders, indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space for attendees to maintain a two-metre separation between people who are not in the same households or extended households.

The province is discouraging shared meals between non-household members. In addition, non-essential or recreational travel to or from Saskatchewan is not advised.