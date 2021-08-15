COVID-19 in Sask.: 143 new cases, more than 1,000 active cases for 1st time since June

The province is reporting 143 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,043 active cases.

Saskatchewan now has the highest amount of active cases since June 8 when 1,053 cases were reported, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

The majority of the active cases are in the Saskatoon (244), North Central (125) and Far North East (119) regions.

The 143 new cases reported on Sunday is up 21 from Saturday when the province reported 122 new cases.

Almost 43 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 106, compared to 63 one week ago.

The new cases are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 5

Far north central: 4

Far northeast: 2

Northwest: 13

North central: 15

Northeast:10

Saskatoon: 37

Central west: 2

Central east: 6

Regina: 7

Southwest: 8

South central: 10

Southeast: 8

Sixteen new cases are pending residence information, while one case from Aug. 13 with pending residence information was assigned to the central west and one case from Aug. 8 was assigned to the southwest.

As of Sunday there are 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care. The province says 57 people who are in hospital are not fully vaccinated.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

There have been 2,283 more vaccines administered — 717 first doses and 1,566 second doses — according to the province.

The additional vaccinations bring the number of fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan to 676,065.

There were also 1,839 more tests done, which is a slight drop from the 1,829 tests reported on Saturday.