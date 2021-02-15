COVID-19 in Sask.: 143 new cases, 164 vaccines administered Monday

Saskatchewan announced 143 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no deaths.

The province said that case information will not be published on Monday and will be shared Tuesday. It said because of the holiday the news release detail and dashboard are not available.

There are 183 people in hospital, including 161 receiving in-patient care and 22 people in intensive care.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 26,693 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. On Sunday, 2,253 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.

There were 164 vaccines administered on Sunday in the far north central and north central areas.

Stay close to home during Family Week

The province is also reminding people to keep COVID-19 transmission low by staying close to home.

In a release, the province is urging people to get outdoors for their physical and mental health, stay safe by keeping plans to a person's immediate household, stay physically distanced outside and do not travel far from home.