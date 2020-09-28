COVID-19 in Sask: 14 new cases, 9 recoveries Monday

Saskatchewan has 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 9 more people have recovered.

The province says seven cases are in the central east region, three in Saskatoon, three in Regina and one in the far northwest.

Saskatchewan now has a total of 1,892 reported cases and 149 are considered active. A total of 1,719 people have recovered.

Eight people are in hospital: seven in Saskatoon and one in Regina. On Sunday, 2,236 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province.

Yorkton outbreaks declared by SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared outbreaks of COVID-19 at the Yorkton Regional High School, Pumphouse Athletic Club and Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Cases are still under investigation, however initial findings suggest some cases may share a common source of exposure at the local fitness facility.

The SHA said Yorkton residents or people who visited the area should remain vigilant and follow public health advice. The Yorkton RCMP also announced their office will be restricting non-essential services and the Yorkton Regional High School recently announced it will transition to completely online classes following the outbreak.