COVID-19 in Sask: 14 new cases, 9 more recoveries reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There have also been nine more recoveries.

One of the new cases is in the north central zone, one is in the northeast zone, five are in the central east zone, four are in the Regina area, two are in the southwest zone and one is in the south central zone.

The new COVID-19 cases bring the province's total to 1,927 reported cases, 144 of which are considered active. There have been 24 deaths.

(CBC)

Seven people who tested positive for the coronavirus are in hospital, with all receiving inpatient care. Four are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and two are in the southwest zone.

The province says the Ministries of Health and Education are working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and school divisions to monitor COVID-19 developments within communities and schools and local communities. Parents will be contacted if the there are any COVID-19 related risks.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story using our online questionnaire.