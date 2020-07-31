COVID-19 in Sask.: 14 new cases, 24 more recoveries on Friday

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Saskatchewan on Friday, spread out across the north, central and south regions as well as in the Saskatoon area.

One case is in the north region, six cases in the central region, another six in the southern region and one case is in the Saskatoon area.

There are 293 active cases as of Friday. Twenty-four more recoveries were announced on Friday, bumping the number of recoveries up to 1,008 overall.

Five cases are active in the far north region, 62 are active in the north region, 30 are active in the Saskatoon area, 83 cases are in the central region, four are in Regina and 109 are in the south region.

There have been 1,319 cases recorded in Saskatchewan since it was first detected in the province back in March.

Fifteen people are in hospital and six of them are being treated in an intensive care unit. One ICU patient is in the north region, three are in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

The province's data shows that 202 cases have been linked to travel and another 659 cases are connected to community contacts or mass gatherings.

There are 322 cases with no known exposure and another 126 cases are under investigation.

Saskatchewan set another daily record for tests processed as there were 1,804 on Thursday. There have been 98,510 tests processed overall.