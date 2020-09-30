COVID-19 in Sask: 14 new cases, 13 recoveries reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more recoveries Wednesday.

One of the new cases is located in the northeast, eight are in the Saskatoon area, one is in the central west, two are in the central east and two are in the Regina area.

These cases bring the province's total to 1,913 reported cases, 139 of which are considered active.

(CBC)

There are currently nine people in hospital, eight of whom are receiving inpatient care. Five people are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and two are in the southwest. One person is in intensive care in the north central zone of the province.

On Tuesday 1,280 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. That brings the total performed tests in the province to 190,795.

