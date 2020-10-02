COVID-19 in Sask: 13 new cases, 10 recoveries reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 10 more recoveries.

That brings the total reported cases to 1,940 —147 of which are considered active.

One of the new COVID-19 cases is located in the north central zone, one is in the north east, six are in the Saskatoon area, four are in the central east and one is in the south central zone.

Six COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital in the province, all receiving inpatient care. No one is in intensive care. Three patients are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and two are in the south west zone of the province.

A total of 1,769 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the province since the beginning of the pandemic have recovered.

COVID-19 testing

To date, 195,286 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Saskatchewan, 2,280 of which were performed on Thursday.

Drive-thru testing without doctor referral is available in both Regina and Saskatoon to anyone with a valid Saskatchewan health card:

Regina — International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Saskatoon — 3630 Thatcher Avenue: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. CST. Saturdays and Sundays: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.



