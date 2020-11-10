COVID-19 in Sask: 127 new cases, 11 people in intensive care Tuesday

Saskatchewan is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 and 111 new recoveries on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 4,214 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the province and 2,880 have recovered.

Forty-four people are in hospital. Thirty-three people are receiving regular inpatient care: one in the far north west, three in the north west, seven in the north central, one in the north east, 18 in the Saskatoon area and three in the Regina area.

Eleven people are in intensive care, with two in the north central zone, six in Saskatoon, one in the central east zone and two in Regina.

Of the total new cases, 125 are in Saskatchewan, and two are Saskatchewan residents who were tested outside of the province.

One case is pending residence information.

On Monday the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Holy Family School, Rehoboth Elder Care (personal care home) and Edwards Manor (group home) in Saskatoon. Outbreaks were also declared at SaskEnergy in Regina and at Indian Head Bakery in Indian Head on Monday.

(CBC News Graphics)

What's yours? CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire. Share your story with our online questionnaire.